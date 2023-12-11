Check your numbers: Winning $50M gold ball lotto ticket sold in Calgary

The Western Canada Lottery Corporation says the winning ticket for a recent $50 million draw was purchased in Calgary but the winner has yet to come forward.

The winning number in Saturday’s Gold Ball Lotto 6/49 drawing was sold at an undisclosed location in Calgary but, as of Monday morning, had yet to be claimed.

According to WCLC officials, the winning number in the Dec. 9 draw was 25957733-01. The owner of the winning ticket has one year to claim their prize.

The Gold Ball jackpot is a separate drawing from the regular Lotto 6/49 drawing. One number is selected from all entries and, after the winning entry is picked, a ball is removed from a pool that began with 30 balls in it — 29 white and one gold.

If the selected ball is white, the prize for the winning number is $1 million. If the selected ball is gold, the winner receives the jackpot. The top prize began at $10 million but an additional $2 million was added after each draw where a white ball is drawn.

Prior to Saturday’s draw, the last time a gold ball was drawn and the jackpot reset was Sept. 27.