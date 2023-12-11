Menu

Canada

Check your numbers: Winning $50M gold ball lotto ticket sold in Calgary

By Ryan White Global News
Posted December 11, 2023 4:11 pm
A file image of Lotto 6-49 tickets. View image in full screen
A file image of Lotto 6-49 tickets. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Plume
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Western Canada Lottery Corporation says the winning ticket for a recent $50 million draw was purchased in Calgary but the winner has yet to come forward.

The winning number in Saturday’s Gold Ball Lotto 6/49 drawing was sold at an undisclosed location in Calgary but, as of Monday morning, had yet to be claimed.

According to WCLC officials, the winning number in the Dec. 9 draw was 25957733-01. The owner of the winning ticket has one year to claim their prize.

The Gold Ball jackpot is a separate drawing from the regular Lotto 6/49 drawing. One number is selected from all entries and, after the winning entry is picked, a ball is removed from a pool that began with 30 balls in it — 29 white and one gold.

If the selected ball is white, the prize for the winning number is $1 million. If the selected ball is gold, the winner receives the jackpot. The top prize began at $10 million but an additional $2 million was added after each draw where a white ball is drawn.

Story continues below advertisement

Prior to Saturday’s draw, the last time a gold ball was drawn and the jackpot reset was Sept. 27.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

