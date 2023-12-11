Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Advertisement

December 16 – Boulevard Diamonds

By The Staff 630CHED
Posted December 11, 2023 3:22 pm
December 16 – Boulevard Diamonds - image View image in full screen
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

If you’re searching for the ideal gift for the selective person in your life, you probably have some questions. Discover the answers as Boulevard Diamonds joins the conversation, this Saturday at noon on Talk To The Experts! Explore gifts of a lifetime including hand crafted custom pieces created with both mined and lab created diamonds, designer jewelry and much more. Discover the gift that’s as unique as they are with Boulevard Diamonds — proudly locally owned and operated for over 23 years.
Visit BoulevardDiamonds.com today!

More on Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices