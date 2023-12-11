Top doctor, health minister to update public on respiratory illness season in B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia’s top doctor and health minister are expected to provide a public update Monday on the status of this year’s respiratory season.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Adrian Dix are slated to speak in Victoria at 11:30 a.m. Global News will livestream the address on its website.

As it stands, COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are all circulating in the province.

The update comes one week after B.C. pharmacists renewed a push for people in the province to get vaccinated.

British Columbian adults are “getting behind on critical immunizations, putting lives at risk and potentially burdening the health-care system heading into peak respiratory virus season,” Pharmasave wrote on Dec. 4.

According to Statistics Canada, some 53 per cent of British Columbians over 65 are vaccinated against pneumonia — a sharp contrast from the federal government’s goal of 80 per cent vaccine coverage.

The BC Centre for Disease Control further reported that uptake on the province’s fall COVID-19 immunization campaign is hovering at 21.1 per cent as of November.

Last week, Dix described B.C. as “leading Canada” with its seasonal COVID-19 and flu vaccine regime, having started its campaign nine days earlier than most other provinces. More than 1.4 million flu shots and 1.2 million COVID-19 shots have been delivered through the rollout, he said.

Influenza and pneumonia are both on Statistics Canada’s list of leading causes of death in the country between 2019 and 2022. COVID-19 was third on that list.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 decreased in B.C. between early October and early December. As of Dec. 7, some 182 patients were in the hospital with a COVID-19 infection. The virus continues to be associated with dozens of deaths.

Between June 4 and Dec. 2, of those who died within 30 days of testing positive for the virus, 41 per cent had COVID-19 identified as their underlying cause of death.

“It can affect anyone,” Dix said last week. “We know of very, very healthy people in what we call the prime of their lives — athletes — who have been both deeply affected by both the flu and COVID-19 in their lives.

“But if you have a grandparent, if you have a parent, if you have anyone with chronic disease, then you’re being safer makes them safer as well. So we have to keep pushing.”

