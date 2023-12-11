Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Then-17-year-old charged in summer rollover that killed two teens in Oxford County

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted December 11, 2023 1:56 pm
police lights generic file View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO: Police car sirens. Global News
An 18-year-old is facing two counts of dangerous operation causing death in connection with a single-vehicle crash that ejected one passenger and left several others trapped.

Oxford County OPP reported the charges on Monday, adding that because the driver was 17 at the time of the crash, they will not be named “due to provisions under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.”

At 12:05 a.m. on Aug. 4, emergency responders were called to a single-vehicle collision on Cornell Road in Norwich Township.

Investigators say there were seven occupants in the vehicle at the time.

According to police, the vehicle left the roadway and rolled. Several passengers were trapped, and one was ejected.

The driver, as well as five passengers, were taken to local hospitals.

Story continues below advertisement

One passenger, identified as an 18-year-old from Brantford, was pronounced dead at the scene. A second passenger, a 16-year-old from Mount Pleasant, was pronounced dead in hospital.

