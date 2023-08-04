Menu

Vehicle rolls, traps several passengers, 2 killed: Oxford County OPP

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted August 4, 2023 10:17 am
Police Lights View image in full screen
File photo of emergency lights. File / Getty
OPP are investigating after a crash in Oxford County claimed the lives of two people early Friday.

At 12:05 a.m., emergency responders were called to a single-vehicle collision on Cornell Road in Norwich Township.

Investigators say there were seven occupants in the vehicle at the time.

According to police, the vehicle left the roadway and rolled. Several passengers were trapped, and one was ejected.

The driver, as well as five passengers, were transported to local hospitals.

One passenger, identified as an 18-year-old from Brantford, was pronounced dead at the scene. A second passenger, a 16-year-old from Mount Pleasant, was pronounced dead in hospital.

Their identities have not been released.

The road was closed for several hours for the initial investigation but has since reopened.

The investigation is ongoing.

