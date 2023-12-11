Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

S&P/TSX composite down in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets mixed

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 11, 2023 11:56 am
Click to play video: 'November unemployment numbers rise to 5.8% in Canada'
November unemployment numbers rise to 5.8% in Canada
WATCH ABOVE: November unemployment numbers rise to 5.8% in Canada – Dec 1, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada’s main stock index was down in late-morning trading as losses in base metal, utility and energy stocks helped lead the way lower, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 56.35 points at 20,275.19.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 93.39 points at 36,341.26. The S&P 500 index was up 2.32 points at 4,606.69, while the Nasdaq composite was down 48.65 points at 14,355.32.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.67 cents US compared with 73.59 cents US on Friday.

Trending Now

The January crude contract was down 27 cents at US$70.96 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down 27 cents at US$2.31 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was down US$15.60 at US$1,998.90 an ounce and the March copper contract was down four cents at US$3.79 a pound.

Advertisement
More on Toronto
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices