Sports

Grand Slam of curling taking over Merlis Belsher place this week

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted December 11, 2023 12:29 pm
Click to play video: 'Team Homan taking to the sheet at the Grand Slam of Curling'
Team Homan taking to the sheet at the Grand Slam of Curling
The world's top curlers are on the sheet in Saskatoon starting Dec. 12 when the Grand Slam of Curling's World Financial Group Masters takes over Merlis Belcher Place.
The Grand Slam of curling is taking over Merlis Belsher Place in Saskatoon this week and top-ranked teams from all over the world will be competing for the World Financial Group Masters title.

Team Homan from Ottawa said they love coming to Saskatoon to play.

“We’d obviously like to do really well coming up in Saskatoon. We love playing in Saskatoon; the fans, the energy in that building is always top notch and so we’re excited to get started,” said skip Rachel Homan on Monday.

She said the team had a great start to the season.

“Hopefully, we can continue with some of the wins that we have had earlier this season and keep getting better as the year goes on.”

The event starts at 8 a.m. Tuesday and runs until Sunday. There will be four draws each day.

“There will be amazing curling on each draw, so it doesn’t really matter where you go,” Homan said.

Following the Masters and a break for the holidays, Homer’s team will be looking towards Nationals in mid-February.

Tickets are available mbptickets.universitytickets.com or at Merlis Belsher.

