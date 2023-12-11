Menu

Canada

Oshawa high school closes after threat made Monday morning: police

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted December 11, 2023 9:38 am
Durham Regional Police Service cruiser and shoulder patch logo stock. View image in full screen
Durham Regional Police Service cruiser and shoulder patch logo stock. Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Durham Regional Police say a high school in Oshawa is closed to students and staff after a threat was made Monday morning.

Police said Eastdale CVI, located on Harmony Road just north of King Street, received a threat around 7 a.m.

“The school is asking that you do not send your children as the school will remain closed while the investigation takes place,” police said.

Police said officers are working to ensure the safety of all staff and students.

An alert on Eastdale CVI’s website said the school would be closed Monday “to give us and emergency services the appropriate time to investigate.”

The nature of the threat was not revealed.

Police said there is nothing to substantiate that the threat is credible and that the decision to close the board came from the Durham District School Board.

