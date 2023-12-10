Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Video link
Headline link
Weather

Big White announces Black Forest chair lift opening Wednesday

By Jayden Wasney Global News
Posted December 10, 2023 6:07 pm
The Big White webcam shows a fresh blanket of snow at an elevation of 1720 m. View image in full screen
The Big White webcam shows a fresh blanket of snow at an elevation of 1720 m. Big White webcam
After receiving some fresh powder over the weekend, Big White has announced it will be opening another chair lift to the public on Wednesday.

“With 11 cm of snow in the last 24 hours, and 76 cm base, we have been informed by our teams in the outdoor operations and ski patrol that with three days of constant preparation time, they will be able to open the Black Forest area on Wednesday, December 13,” said Big White’s senior vice president, Michael J Ballingall in a post to social media.

“Please remind all your guests, family and friends that it is early-season conditions and to ride and ski with extreme caution.”

Click to play video: 'B.C. ski resorts dealing with lack of snow'
B.C. ski resorts dealing with lack of snow
Like many other resorts across the province, Big White had to delay their opening due to a lack of snow, but the forecast shows more snow is expected to fall at the resort on Sunday night. Right now, three chair lifts are open at Big White – the Bullet Chair, Ridge Rocket and Plaza Chair.

Ballingall added that day passes for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday will remain at 50 per cent off.  This year also marks the 60th anniversary of the resort.

