Big White announces Black Forest chair lift opening Wednesday

After receiving some fresh powder over the weekend, Big White has announced it will be opening another chair lift to the public on Wednesday.

“With 11 cm of snow in the last 24 hours, and 76 cm base, we have been informed by our teams in the outdoor operations and ski patrol that with three days of constant preparation time, they will be able to open the Black Forest area on Wednesday, December 13,” said Big White’s senior vice president, Michael J Ballingall in a post to social media.

“Please remind all your guests, family and friends that it is early-season conditions and to ride and ski with extreme caution.”

Like many other resorts across the province, Big White had to delay their opening due to a lack of snow, but the forecast shows more snow is expected to fall at the resort on Sunday night. Right now, three chair lifts are open at Big White – the Bullet Chair, Ridge Rocket and Plaza Chair.

Ballingall added that day passes for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday will remain at 50 per cent off. This year also marks the 60th anniversary of the resort.