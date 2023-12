See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A pedestrian is in life-threatening condition after being struck by a vehicle in Markham Sunday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the collision occurred in the area of McCowan Road and Bur Oak Avenue just before 4 p.m.

The pedestrian was transported to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries, officers say.

McCowan Road is closed both ways at Castlemore and James Parrott Avenue.

Police have asked the public to avoid the area.

Collision: McCowan Rd/Bur Oak Av, Markham

– 3:51 pm

– Pedestrian vs. Vehicle

– serious, life threatening injuries – hospital

– McCowan Rd is closed b/w Castlemore Ave and James Parrott Ave – Please avoid the area.

– Major Collision Investigators investigating.

23-416438 — York Regional Police (@YRP) December 10, 2023