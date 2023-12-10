Menu

Entertainment

Recipe: Kaelhub Cudmore’s easy short ribs

By The Staff Global News
Posted December 10, 2023 1:59 pm
Cooking Together: Festive short ribs
Rocky Mountaineer Kaelhub Cudmore shows Jennifer Palma an easy way to cook up short ribs.
Kaelhub Cudmore, executive chef of Rocky Mountainer, shares an easy way to cook up short ribs.

Total Yield: 12 portions

Ingredients:

  • 5 lb boneless beef short ribs (trimmed)
  • 3 cloves crushed garlic
  • 3 medium onions, large diced
  • 3 medium carrots, large diced
  • 2 sticks celery, large diced
  • 3 whole star anise
  • 1 tbsp tomato paste
  • 750 ml red wine
  • 10 grams parsley (sprig)
  • 10 grams thyme (sprig)
  • 5 grams oregano (sprig)
  • 5 grams rosemary (sprig)
  • 4 grams basil (leaves)
  • 4 cups beef stock
  • 1 tbsp salt and pepper
  • 2 oranges, zested & juiced
  • 2 litres beef stock

Preparation Method:

  1. Preheat the oven to 325°F.
  2. Trim the short ribs into 6 oz portions and allow them to come up to room temperature.
  3. Dice the onions, carrots, and celery. Add them to a large, oven-safe braising dish.
  4. Add the herbs, spices, tomato paste, orange juice, and zest to the braising dish.
  5. Heat a frying pan on medium-high heat. Season the portioned short ribs with salt and pepper. Sear all six sides of each portion until dark and caramelized. Place the short ribs on top of the vegetables in the braising dish.
  6. Leave the pan on heat and add the wine to deglaze. Scrape up the caramelized bits from the bottom of the pan. Remove the pan from heat and add the wine to the braising dish.
  7. Add enough beef stock to cover the short ribs, being mindful not to overfill. The liquid will expand during cooking.
  8. Cover the braising dish and place it in the oven to braise for 1.5-2.5 hours, or until tender.
  9. Once cooked, allow the short ribs to cool in the braising liquid.
  10. Remove the short ribs from the braising dish. Strain the braising liquid into a pot to remove vegetables.
  11. Bring the braising liquid to a simmer and reduce the volume by 60 per cent to create a thick, dark sauce.
  12. Serve with a side of your choice and enjoy!
