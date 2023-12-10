Fire crews in West Kelowna, B.C., make quick work of dousing structure fire

See more sharing options

West Kelowna fire crews quickly put out a large shed containing road sand and heavy equipment on Saturday evening.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue was called to the 2000 block of Bartley Road for reports of a structure fire just before 6 p.m.

“The fire was quickly extinguished, allowing the equipment to be safely removed without incident,” West Kelowna Fire Rescue deputy chief Brent Watson said.

“The fire is not suspicious and may have been caused by a faulty woodstove in the structure.

WKFR responded with three engines, two safeties and a command unit.