Fire

Fire crews in West Kelowna, B.C., make quick work of dousing structure fire

By Jayden Wasney Global News
Posted December 10, 2023 1:16 pm
West Kelowna Fire Rescue was called to the 2000 block of Bartley Road just before 6 p.m. on reports of a structure fire. View image in full screen
West Kelowna Fire Rescue was called to the 2000 block of Bartley Road just before 6 p.m. on reports of a structure fire. West Kelowna Fire Rescue
West Kelowna fire crews quickly put out a large shed containing road sand and heavy equipment on Saturday evening.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue was called to the 2000 block of Bartley Road for reports of a structure fire just before 6 p.m.

 

“The fire was quickly extinguished, allowing the equipment to be safely removed without incident,” West Kelowna Fire Rescue deputy chief Brent Watson said.

Story continues below advertisement

“The fire is not suspicious and may have been caused by a faulty woodstove in the structure.

WKFR responded with three engines, two safeties and a command unit.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

