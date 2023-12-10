Man rescued after driving over steep embankment near West Kelowna, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

It was a busy Saturday night for emergency crews in the Central Okanagan.

Crews sprang into action just after 8:30 p.m. on reports of a vehicle going over an embankment roughly eight kilometres up Bear Lake Main Forest Service Road.

“Arriving units found a single vehicle over the bank, approximately 70 feet down an extremely steep and treacherous slope,” West Kelowna Fire Rescue deputy chief Brent Watson said.

Crews from West Kelowna and Wilson’s Landing came up with a strategy to bring the individual back to safety.

“A firefighter was lowered down the bank equipped with a specialized harness to bring the patient — who was out of the vehicle — back up the slope,” Watson said.

Watson said the rescued man was shaken up but otherwise uninjured. He was checked over by BC Ambulance.

Two engines, two rescues, two safeties and a command unit from West Kelowna and Wilson’s Landing fire departments responded to the accident, as well as RCMP and BC Ambulance.