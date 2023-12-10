Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Man rescued after driving over steep embankment near West Kelowna, B.C.

By Jayden Wasney Global News
Posted December 10, 2023 12:57 pm
Crews from West Kelowna and Wilson's Landing rescued one man who had driven over an embankment up Bear Lake Main Forest Service Road on Saturday night. View image in full screen
Crews from West Kelowna and Wilson's Landing rescued one man who had driven over an embankment up Bear Lake Main Forest Service Road on Saturday night. West Kelowna Fire Rescue
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

It was a busy Saturday night for emergency crews in the Central Okanagan.

Crews sprang into action just after 8:30 p.m. on reports of a vehicle going over an embankment roughly eight kilometres up Bear Lake Main Forest Service Road.

“Arriving units found a single vehicle over the bank, approximately 70 feet down an extremely steep and treacherous slope,” West Kelowna Fire Rescue deputy chief Brent Watson said.

Crews from West Kelowna and Wilson’s Landing came up with a strategy to bring the individual back to safety.

Click to play video: 'High school students lift car to rescue mother and her children trapped underneath'
High school students lift car to rescue mother and her children trapped underneath
Trending Now

“A firefighter was lowered down the bank equipped with a specialized harness to bring the patient — who was out of the vehicle — back up the slope,” Watson said.

Story continues below advertisement

Watson said the rescued man was shaken up but otherwise uninjured. He was checked over by BC Ambulance.

Two engines, two rescues, two safeties and a command unit from West Kelowna and Wilson’s Landing fire departments responded to the accident, as well as RCMP and BC Ambulance.

More on Canada

Sponsored content

AdChoices