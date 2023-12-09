Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Another weekend ER closure at South Okanagan General Hospital

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 9, 2023 7:21 pm
Click to play video: 'Oliver Mayor speaks out following frequent ER closures'
Oliver Mayor speaks out following frequent ER closures
WATCH: The community of Oliver, B.C., is once again dealing with back-to-back emergency room closures. The town’s mayor is speaking out and calling for immediate action to resolve the issue – Sep 13, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Another weekend, another temporary emergency department closure at South Okanagan General Hospital.

On Saturday, Interior Health once again announced that due to limited physician availability, the emergency department in Oliver’s only hospital would be closed overnight, from Saturday at 6 p.m. to Sunday at 8 a.m.

Interior Health said patients needing care could visit Penticton Regional Hospital, but added that all other inpatient services at SOGH would continue as normal.

Click to play video: 'Solutions approved for ongoing ER closures'
Solutions approved for ongoing ER closures

Saturday’s announcement came on the heels of a similar announcement just 24 hours earlier when the emergency department at SOGH was closed from Friday at 6 p.m. to Saturday at 1 p.m.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The emergency department has temporarily closed many times this year, with Interior Health telling Global News that the local physician group has struggled to secure shift coverage.

“It’s frustrating to continue to hear about these closures and get these closures,” Oliver’s mayor, Martin Johansen, told Global News on Tuesday.

“I think we’ve had almost five in the last week, and the weekend was significant with a 24-hour closure and a 12-hour closure, as well.”

More on Health
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices