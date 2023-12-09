Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Snow protocols issued for Coquihalla Highway

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 9, 2023 6:47 pm
Weather and road conditions at the summit of the Coquihalla Highway on Saturday afternoon, Dec. 9, 2023. View image in full screen
Weather and road conditions at the summit of the Coquihalla Highway on Saturday afternoon, Dec. 9, 2023. DriveBC
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

With snow blanketing some parts of B.C., including the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley, motorists are being warned to expect tough driving conditions along the Coquihalla Highway.

The highway contractor for the Coquihalla, YRB Nicola Ltd., issued a tweet on Saturday saying that protocols are now in effect, as forecasts are calling for heavy snow at the summit.

“Expect winter driving conditions and watch for crews working at snow removal,” said YRB Nicola.

Click to play video: 'Global Okanagan Weather: December 8, 2023'
Global Okanagan Weather: December 8, 2023

The summit of the Coquihalla has an elevation of 1,230 metres. The temperature was -3.6 C Saturday afternoon, with the area having received around 4 cm of new snow.

Story continues below advertisement

Visit Transportation B.C.’s website on Coquihalla Highway snow protocols.

In a nutshell, the protocols kick in when more than 15 to 20 cm is projected during 12 hours.

Trending Now

Notably, Environment Canada has not issued any weather alerts for the Coquihalla or the Okanagan Connector, though the Sea to Sky Highway between Squamish and Whistler is projected to receive 5-15 cm, while 15 cm is forecast for Highway 3 between Grand Forks and Creston.

Click to play video: 'B.C. evening weather forecast: Dec.8'
B.C. evening weather forecast: Dec.8
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices