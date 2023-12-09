Snow protocols issued for Coquihalla Highway

Send this page to someone via email

With snow blanketing some parts of B.C., including the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley, motorists are being warned to expect tough driving conditions along the Coquihalla Highway.

The highway contractor for the Coquihalla, YRB Nicola Ltd., issued a tweet on Saturday saying that protocols are now in effect, as forecasts are calling for heavy snow at the summit.

“Expect winter driving conditions and watch for crews working at snow removal,” said YRB Nicola.

The summit of the Coquihalla has an elevation of 1,230 metres. The temperature was -3.6 C Saturday afternoon, with the area having received around 4 cm of new snow.

Visit Transportation B.C.’s website on Coquihalla Highway snow protocols.

In a nutshell, the protocols kick in when more than 15 to 20 cm is projected during 12 hours.

Notably, Environment Canada has not issued any weather alerts for the Coquihalla or the Okanagan Connector, though the Sea to Sky Highway between Squamish and Whistler is projected to receive 5-15 cm, while 15 cm is forecast for Highway 3 between Grand Forks and Creston.