Traffic

Six TTC subway stations closed this weekend

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted December 9, 2023 1:04 pm
The TTC announced the closure of six subway stations in the city this weekend. View image in full screen
The TTC announced the closure of six subway stations in the city this weekend. Max Trotta / Global News
Torontonians are being asked to reroute as the TTC shuts down six of its subway stations on Saturday and Sunday.

The Toronto Transit Commission announced there will be no service on Line 1 Yonge-University subway between St. George and St. Andrew stations due to track work.

The transit service also said they would not be running shuttle buses on the impacted routes, saying “construction and expected traffic congestion along University Ave. would cause significant delays for customers.”

This subway line has been frequently impacted by closures and has experienced several disruptions in service over the past two months.

Service on surrounding streetcars and busses will be increased to absorb the anticipated excess of passengers, the TTC said.

