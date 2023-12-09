B.C. weather: Snowfall, wind warnings issued for several regions

Send this page to someone via email

Multiple weather warnings have been issued for an incoming and robust frontal system.

Environment Canada is projecting not only high winds along the North Coast, but also snowfall for many parts of the province, including Vancouver Island, Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.

“Rain will develop this morning and become mixed with snow later this morning,” said the national weather agency. “Wet snow may reach sea level, but generally no significant accumulation is expected for most areas.

“Significant warming is expected early this evening and any snow will transition back to rain as freezing levels rise to near 2000 metres.”

For Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast, 2 to 4 cm is possible over higher terrain and inland areas near the coast. Further inland, 5 to 10 cm is possible over higher terrain.

For Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, accumulations of 2 to 5 cm are possible over higher elevations. It’s also possible that high elevations above 200 metres, such as the North Shore, Coquitlam, and Burnaby Mountain, could receive up to 10 cm before the snowfall changes to rain in the evening.

Along the Central Coast and North Coast, strong winds, with gusts of 70 to 110 km/h, are expected to early Saturday afternoon.

Heading inland, a large swath of the Interior, stretching from Prince Rupert and Terrace in the north to Salmon Arm and Vernon in the south, is under a snowfall warning.

Environment Canada is projecting heavy snowfall at times, with amounts up to 10 cm, before easing later in the afternoon.

A section of Highway 3, from Grand Forks to Creston, is also under a snowfall warning, with 15 cm possible.