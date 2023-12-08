Blowing snow leads to highway closures in Manitoba Friday night

Snow has returned to Manitoba with a bang Friday night, leading to highway closures in the province.
Highway 1 between Headingley and Griswold, just west of Brandon, is shut down as the blustery weather has created dangerous road conditions.
Environment Canada says 5 centimetres of snow is expected to fall tonight and is expected to taper off early Saturday morning.
