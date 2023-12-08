Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Two new specialized eye care clinics open in Winnipeg

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted December 8, 2023 5:56 pm
The Misericordia Provincial Eye Care Centre of Excellence has opened two new clinics for diagnosing eye diseases, and performing eye surgery. View image in full screen
The Misericordia Provincial Eye Care Centre of Excellence has opened two new clinics for diagnosing eye diseases, and performing eye surgery. THE CANADIAN PRESS / AP / Joerg Sarbach
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Misericordia Provincial Eye Care Centre of Excellence has opened two new clinics for diagnosing eye diseases, and performing eye surgery.

CEO of the centre, Caroline DeKeyster, said one of the clinics is for eye diseases related to brain and nerve disorders, known as “neuro-ophthalmology” and the other is for kids, called “pediatric ophthalmology.”

Manitoba’s minister of health, seniors and long-term care, Uzoma Asagwara, said this is a win for patient care in Manitoba.

“It is incredible that, here in our own province, we can have a centre of excellence like this. It inspires generations of learners and practitioners to not only stay in our province, but come to our province. It inspires youth to grow up and see the possibilities of what we can achieve if we work together.”

Asagwara added that the clinics will offer “sustainability, state of the art tools, supportive training and recruitment specialists,” as well as “reduce wait times for many procedures.”

Story continues below advertisement

Chair of the University of Manitoba’s department of ophthalmology, Dr. John Van Der Zweep, said more than 40-thousand patients come to the Misericordia Health Centre for eye exams every year. With the new clinics, “we’re likely to see that number increase by almost 7,000,” he said.

The ophthalmologist added that the centre’s surgeons perform about 13,000 procedures “and, by the addition of pediatric ophthalmology, we are now providing pediatric surgery (at the centre) for the first time.”

He said kids deserve this cutting-edge eye care, and now, they have access to it.

Click to play video: 'Improving access to eye care in Northern Manitoba'
Improving access to eye care in Northern Manitoba
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices