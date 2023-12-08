Menu

Traffic

One dead in crash between SUV, pickup truck north of Tillsonburg, Ont.

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted December 8, 2023 3:47 pm
A close-up picture of an OPP uniform patch. View image in full screen
The police investigation into the fatal crash is ongoing. OPP
A 76-year-old from Mount Elgin, Ont., was killed Thursday evening in a vehicle crash on Plank Line near Keswick Road, just north of Tillsonburg, police say.

Police say an SUV and a pickup truck collided, leaving the SUV driver dead at the scene. The pickup truck driver suffered minor injuries.

Emergency personnel from the OPP’s Oxford detachment, Oxford County Paramedic Services and South-West Oxford Fire Services responded to reports of the accident just after 7 p.m.

A section of Plank Line was closed for several hours but has since reopened. The investigation is ongoing, police said.

