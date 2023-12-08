Two arrested on property and weapons charges after failing to stop: Red River RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Two people were arrested early Friday in Red River North, Man., and were charged with drug and weapons-related offences after failing to comply with RCMP traffic stop orders, police say.

Officers with the Red River North RCMP detachment observed a pickup truck travelling northbound at slow speed on Highway 8 at around 2:20 a.m. The pickup fled the scene and an attempt to conduct a traffic stop was unsuccessful.

Police said they did not chase the vehicle for safety reasons, and patrols were conducted in the area to contain the vehicle.

The vehicle was spotted again around 2:40 a.m., travelling south on Poplar Road where police attempted another traffic stop. The driver fled the scene again.

Police then deployed a spike belt at the intersection of Poplar Road and Provincial Road 213. The belt deflated the pickup’s tires, but the vehicle continued east on the provincial road before coming to a stop at the intersection with Highway 12, where it struck two police vehicles. No injuries were reported.

Police searched a 28-year-old male driver from Steinbach and found a substance suspected to be cocaine. The man faces several charges including possession of property obtained by crime. According to officials, the suspect had two warrants out for his arrest.

A 31-year-old female passenger from the RM of Ste Anne was also arrested. She was released and will appear in court on Feb. 16. She faces several charges including possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose.

A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of an additional quantity of suspected cocaine, drug-related paraphernalia and multiple break-in instruments. Police said the vehicle had been reported stolen in Winnipeg.

In a press release Friday, RCMP noted the arrests were made as part of a crime-prevention initiative, which involves daily police patrols in rural areas during the early hours to look for suspicious vehicles and activities.

“This initiative not only aims to decrease the number of property crime incidents but also emphasize the importance of safeguarding individuals’ sense of security and peace of mind,” Sgt. Mitch Tkachuk said.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.