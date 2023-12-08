Missing Manitoba man, 69, last seen Wednesday in Portage la Prairie

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP are concerned for the well-being of a Portage la Prairie man, 69, who was reported missing Thursday.

Mervin Esau was last seen Wednesday evening at his 6th Avenue home in Portage, and was spotted leaving in a white Dodge Ram 1500 with a Manitoba licence plate reading B17055.

View image in full screen Mervin Esau. Manitoba RCMP

Esau — who is described as six feet tall and 225 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes — didn’t show up for work and hasn’t been in contact with family since, police said.

Anyone who has seen him or his vehicle, or has information on where he might be, is asked to call RCMP at 204-857-4445 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.