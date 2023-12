See more sharing options

Manitoba RCMP have found a Portage la Prairie man, 69, who was reported missing Thursday.

The man was last seen Wednesday evening at his 6th Avenue home in Portage, and was spotted leaving in a white Dodge Ram 1500 with a Manitoba licence plate reading B17055.

He was reported found on Saturday.