New batch of puppies born into a family with the Winnipeg Police Service dogs

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Police Service is aiming to train a new batch of recruits for its K9 unit with the introduction of several puppies.

A member of the agency’s K9 unit gave birth to nine puppies on Oct. 12. The police service dog, named Arrow, is a first-time mother, according to police. She underwent an emergency C-section at the Pembina Veterinary Hospital.

The litter of puppies was additionally cared for by a WPS constable. With the help of another dog who provided the batch of recruits with feed and nurturement, the agency said Arrow was strong enough to return to her puppies.

The Winnipeg Police Service welcomed the birth of new puppies to their family of police service dogs on Oct. 12. Courtesy Winnipeg Police Service

A media event was held on Dec. 8 for a meet and greet with the puppies, who the police note could be future service dogs.

Story continues below advertisement

Training for such designation takes 16 weeks, according to the WPS, and can begin for a puppy as young as eight months. A police quarry member will raise the puppies, bringing them to work every day.

While in crates, the batch will travel in a cruiser car. The agency said the approach is to allow the puppies to get a feel for the sights and sounds of police at a young age.