New batch of puppies born into a family with the Winnipeg Police Service dogs

The Winnipeg Police Service is aiming to train a new batch of recruits for its K9 unit with the introduction of several puppies.
A member of the agency’s K9 unit gave birth to nine puppies on Oct. 12. The police service dog, named Arrow, is a first-time mother, according to police. She underwent an emergency C-section at the Pembina Veterinary Hospital.
The litter of puppies was additionally cared for by a WPS constable. With the help of another dog who provided the batch of recruits with feed and nurturement, the agency said Arrow was strong enough to return to her puppies.
A media event was held on Dec. 8 for a meet and greet with the puppies, who the police note could be future service dogs.
Training for such designation takes 16 weeks, according to the WPS, and can begin for a puppy as young as eight months. A police quarry member will raise the puppies, bringing them to work every day.
While in crates, the batch will travel in a cruiser car. The agency said the approach is to allow the puppies to get a feel for the sights and sounds of police at a young age.
