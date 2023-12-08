Menu

Crime

Suspect arrested in shooting death of Winnipeg woman

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted December 8, 2023 12:34 pm
The Winnipeg police headquarters in downtown Winnipeg. View image in full screen
The Winnipeg police headquarters in downtown Winnipeg. Drew Stremick / Global News
A man is in custody in connection to the shooting death of a Winnipeg woman.

Brent Jayden Meade, 20, was arrested in the 500 block of College Avenue on Wednesday. He faces a second-degree murder charge for the shooting death of 20-year-old Ava Marie Zaber.

Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service said Zaber was found seriously injured on Nov. 21 inside a residence in the 400 block of Burrows Avenue.

She succumbed to her injuries after being taken to the hospital.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers 204-786-TIPS or winnipegcrimestoppers.org.

