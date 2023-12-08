Ontario provides $396K for Five Counties Children’s Centre green space project in Cobourg

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario government has announced more than $396,000 in investments to support a fully accessible outdoor backyard green space in Cobourg, Ont.

Spearheaded by the Five Counties Children’s Centre the Northumberland Backyard Project will upgrade the property on the centre’s site at 800 Division Street, creating an outdoor green space and accessible playground, garden area, outdoor education programs and other amenities including a track.

Five Counties, which provides speech, physio and occupational therapies for children up to age 19, says the 25,200-square-foot parcel of property currently cannot be used due to safety, traffic and accessibility concerns.

On Friday, the Ontario government is $396,100 for the project which includes $255,100 capital grant from the Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services (MCCS) to revamp and expand the parking lot. A second capital grant of $141,000 comes from the Ontario Trillium Foundation to building an accessible track and other play features.

Northumberland-Peterborough South MPP David Piccini says the funding through the capital grant (MCCSS) is part of the government’s $21 million investment to support 158 children’s and social services agencies across Ontario.

“We are making it easier for families across Ontario to find services that children may need to assist their development by supporting initiatives like the Backyard Project,” said Piccini. “I am proud our government is investing in Five Counties Children’s Centre to ensure our community receives the services and upgrades it needs to succeed.”

“Our community partners play a crucial role in delivering high-quality programs and services to the people of Ontario. With this funding, we are ensuring people across the province can access the vital services they need, where they need them,” said Michael Parsa, Minister of CCS in a statement:

The Northumberland Backyard Project had a $255,000 campaign goal. Scott Pepin, CEO of Five Counties, says initial grading, draining, landscaping and fencing were completed over the summer.

He says the two grants will push the project to completion in 2024.

“We are extremely grateful to the Ontario Trillium Foundation and the Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services for investing in our backyard, our kids and our community,” said Pepin. “The capital funding will not only transform our backyard but will help transform lives. Our field of dreams is almost a reality, and the end result will be a fully, accessible, culturally responsive, nature-based play space that boosts outdoor treatment sessions, reduces wait lists, and helps children and families enjoy accessible play.”

Five Counties serves Northumberland County, Peterborough and Peterborough County, City of Kawartha Lakes and Haliburton. Pepin says this past year Five Counties service more than 6,200 children in the region — approximately 1,550 (or 25 per cent) are from Northumberland County.

In October, the province announced over $2 million in annual additional funding for Five Counties.

