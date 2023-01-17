$25K donation supports Five Counties Children’s Centre green space project in Cobourg, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

A Cobourg, Ont., company has donated $25,000 to support a fully accessible outdoor backyard green space in the community.

The Five Counties Children’s Centre’s Northumberland Backyard Project aims to transform property behind the centre’s site on Division St. into an outdoor green space available to clients, families and visitors. Five Counties assists children with physical, communication and developmental needs.

A campaign to raise $255,000 was launched to add fencing, an accessible playground (the first of its kind in the area), sensory play equipment, an accessible garden area, a gazebo, storage space and eventually a track. Five Counties says the 25,200-square-foot parcel of property currently cannot be used due to safety, traffic and accessibility concerns.

On Tuesday, Part Time CFO Services LLP donated $25,000 to the project. The donation from the financial management services company represents approximately 10 per cent of the overall remaining funds needed for the project.

Five Counties says the latest donation means the initiative is roughly halfway towards its fundraising goal.

“We appreciate the significant investment Part Time CFO Services LLP is making in our kids, families and community by supporting the Northumberland Backyard Project,” said Scott Pepin, CEO of Five Counties Children’s Centre.

“Agencies in our community have seen growing waitlists due to increased need and the pandemic. We recognize the importance of this outdoor project to create more space and opportunities for our kids and families. We’re very grateful for supporters like Part Time CFO Services LLP that see value in this project.”

Darryl Goodall, president of Part Time CFO Services LLP, says the donation is a “sound investment.” He says as a volunteer in organized outdoor recreation activities, he too knows the benefits of outdoor play for kids of all ages and abilities.

“Our staff believe in giving back to Northumberland, and that’s why Part Time CFO Services LLP is proud to support Five Counties and its partners on a project that will provide life-changing opportunities for kids,” says Goodall. “Our investment in the backyard project will help kids get the treatment and support they need that benefits them for the rest of their lives.”

The Northumberland Backyard Project is being spearheaded in partnership with the County of Northumberland, Nogojiwanong Friendship Centre, the YMCA Northumberland and the local EarlyON Child and Family Centre.

“We are continuing to raise the public profile of the backyard project and build more support for it from the broader Northumberland community, which is crucial to its success,” said Five Counties’ Northumberland program manager Elizabeth Carmichael.

For more information on the project, visit the Northumberland Backyard Project webpage or call 1-888-779-9915, ext. 381.