‘Some relief’: Mosquito Creek Marina operator says evictions won’t happen by end of May

Residents who live at a marina in North Vancouver have had a roller-coaster of a week.

Earlier this week, around 40 households received eviction notices that said all those who live in boats or boat sheds would have to vacate the Mosquito Creek Marina by the end of May due to safety hazards related to the docks.

On Thursday evening, residents had an online meeting with the development company that owns the marina, the Nch’ḵay̓ Development Corporation, a branch of the Squamish Nation.

“Nobody living in the marina will have to leave by May 31,” said Gary Muuren, Nch’ḵay̓ Development Corporation’s chief executive officer.

Nch’ḵay̓ Development is now saying it will be working directly with affected residents to “explore viable options” for their homes.

“While we are currently unsure of what those options may entail, we can assure these residents that they will not find themselves without a place to live come May 31st, 2024. That is our commitment to all full-time residents of Mosquito Creek Marina,” a spokesperson said in an email. “In the coming weeks, we will be working closely with affected stakeholders to minimize the impact of the dock closures, as well as impacts of the emergency repair work that needs to happen in the immediate future.”

A local resident, Rick Champagne lives and works at Mosquito Creek said he doesn’t think the small waterfront community is out of the woods, yet.

“When we got the email this afternoon before the meeting I had some relief but there was no guarantees,” he told Global News.

That uncertainty was certainly felt by residents in the online meeting as well.

“There is no definite plan in place right now for the future of Mosquito Creek Marina,” Muuren said in the meeting.

Champagne’s company, Northshore Yactworks, will be taking a hit, regardless, according to him.

“Most of the boats, that are not liveaboards, will have to leave … that’s a good portion of our business. Our business will suffer,” he said.

Another local resident, who also works for Northshore Yactworks, said he and his partner are significantly more hopeful now, than earlier this week.

“We’re willing to work with the marina … the docks do need to be fixed and we understand the situation very well,” Alex Kleider said. “Our community, that is what we are fighting for.”

While Thursday’s meeting provided some respite for the hundreds of residents at the marina, there are still many questions they want answered, such as securing their homes and businesses into the future.