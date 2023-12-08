Person kidnapped, jumps from moving vehicle during Moncton incident: police

Send this page to someone via email

Two men face several assault and firearm charges after a Moncton, N.B., resident was kidnapped during a break and enter in November, police say.

In a media release, police said they responded to a report on Nov. 19 regarding a home invasion on High Street in Moncton.

“Two men, one of whom was armed with a long gun, and one woman, forcefully entered the residence by kicking through the door, and then forced the resident of the home into their vehicle by threatening them with the firearm,” the police said in a statement.

“They then fled the scene, and the victims were able to escape from the vehicle while it was moving.”

Police said another person at the home suffered minor injuries during the incident.

Ten days later, investigators identified the vehicle involved at a residence on Parker Road in the rural New Brunswick community of Scoudouc.

Following this, a search warrant was completed, and firearms, ammunition and a stolen trailer were seized by police.

The RCMP arrested four suspects at the residence and another person related to the investigation earlier in the day. Three of them were later released, awaiting future court dates.

On Nov. 30, a man from Burnaby, B.C., and one from Scoudouc, N.B., were each charged with 10 offences, including kidnapping with intent, careless use of a firearm, breaking and entering into a residence while knowing the residence was occupied, and assault.

One of the men was also charged with failure to comply with a probation order.

The pair returned to court on Monday and will remain in custody until their next court date on Dec. 18.