Claymore Clothes helps new Canadians with jobs designing uniforms

Send this page to someone via email

Farid Rohani is in charge of a clothing company, despite having no tailoring experience whatsoever.

“I have none. I honestly don’t know what these machines are,” Rohani said. “That is the funniest part of this.”

An honorary colonel in the BC Regiment, Rohani first discovered Claymore Clothes while picking up his custom uniform. Now he’s the owner of a business he’s been able to turn around.

“We thought we could do it better,” Rohani said.

He’s had a lot of help from the experts.

“I thought that we could go to our immigrant population who know this business and we could get an advantage and that’s what we’ve done,” Rohani said.

He’s employing skilled tailors, some of them new to Canada, who are designing hundreds of orders for police, fire, ambulance and armed forces across the country.

Story continues below advertisement

The language barrier in his Vancouver shop doesn’t pose a problem.

“The people here don’t necessarily speak English. But we all get along,” Rohani said.

The team has no trouble keeping up with the high demand. He’s been inspired by his experience in Vancouver’s oldest military unit.

“The BC Regiment is the most diverse in Canada,” Rohani said. “They work together in a very effective way. As we do here.”

Thanks to the crew at Claymore, it makes no difference if Rohani doesn’t even know how to sew a button.

“It’s great to come here and learn from everyone,” Rohani said. “And what I learn is how hard they work.”