Canada

Claymore Clothes helps new Canadians with jobs designing uniforms

By Jay Durant Global News
Posted December 8, 2023 10:20 am
This is BC: Claymore Clothes helps new Canadians
Claymore Clothes makes uniforms for the armed forces and first responders across the country. The owner is an honourary colonel in the B.C. Regiment who bought the business despite having no experience in the clothing industry. As Jay Durant reports on This is B.C., he has created a team of new Canadians who come from all over the world.
Farid Rohani is in charge of a clothing company, despite having no tailoring experience whatsoever.

“I have none. I honestly don’t know what these machines are,” Rohani said. “That is the funniest part of this.”

An honorary colonel in the BC Regiment, Rohani first discovered Claymore Clothes while picking up his custom uniform. Now he’s the owner of a business he’s been able to turn around.

“We thought we could do it better,” Rohani said.

He’s had a lot of help from the experts.

“I thought that we could go to our immigrant population who know this business and we could get an advantage and that’s what we’ve done,” Rohani said.

He’s employing skilled tailors, some of them new to Canada, who are designing hundreds of orders for police, fire, ambulance and armed forces across the country.

The language barrier in his Vancouver shop doesn’t pose a problem.

“The people here don’t necessarily speak English. But we all get along,” Rohani said.

The team has no trouble keeping up with the high demand. He’s been inspired by his experience in Vancouver’s oldest military unit.

“The BC Regiment is the most diverse in Canada,” Rohani said. “They work together in a very effective way. As we do here.”

Thanks to the crew at Claymore, it makes no difference if Rohani doesn’t even know how to sew a button.

“It’s great to come here and learn from everyone,” Rohani said. “And what I learn is how hard they work.”

