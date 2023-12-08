Menu

Weather

School and other cancellations around Manitoba Friday morning

By Sarah McCarthy Global News
Posted December 8, 2023 8:13 am
The latest cancellations in Manitoba. View image in full screen
The latest cancellations in Manitoba. Global News
Here’s a list of weather-related bus, school and other cancellations around Manitoba for Friday, Dec. 8.

School closures: 

  • All schools in Lakeshore School Division are closed
  • Several schools within the Division Scolaire Franco-Manitobaine (DSFM) are closed: Écoles Jours de Plaine in Laurier, École La Source in Shilo, École Saint-Lazare
Bus cancellations: 

Buses are cancelled within the Rolling River School Division. Schools remain open.

This list will continue to be updated.

