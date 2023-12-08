School and other cancellations around Manitoba Friday morning

Here’s a list of weather-related bus, school and other cancellations around Manitoba for Friday, Dec. 8.
School closures:
- All schools in Lakeshore School Division are closed
- Several schools within the Division Scolaire Franco-Manitobaine (DSFM) are closed: Écoles Jours de Plaine in Laurier, École La Source in Shilo, École Saint-Lazare
Bus cancellations:
Buses are cancelled within the Rolling River School Division. Schools remain open.
This list will continue to be updated.
