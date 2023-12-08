SIU investigates fatal police shooting in Newmarket

Send this page to someone via email

The Special Investigations Unit says it is investigating after police shot a man following an interaction in Newmarket, Ont., on Thursday night.

The SIU said York Regional Police officers responded to an apartment on Crowder Boulevard, near Leslie Street and Mulock Drive, for reports of a domestic disturbance.

A man was found in the stairwell of the apartment building, the SIU said.

“There was an interaction and the man was shot by police,” the agency said.

Paramedics responded but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unclear what led the officers to fire their guns.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates the conduct of officers when there is serious injury or death of a civilian.