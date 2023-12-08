Man injured after being hit by a vehicle in Etobicoke

Toronto police say a man has serious injuries after he was hit by a vehicle in Etobicoke on Thursday night.
Emergency crews were called to Dundas Street and Shorncliffe Road at around 8:50 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian-involved collision.
Paramedics told Global News a man in his 60s was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition. Police said his injuries are non-life-threatening.
The driver also remained at the scene, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
