Crime

RCMP investigating deaths of man, woman in Westlock County

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted December 7, 2023 5:43 pm
RCMP said they received a call around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning reporting a homicide at a home in the county. View image in full screen
RCMP said they received a call around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning reporting a homicide at a home in the county. Global News
RCMP are investigating the deaths of a man and woman in rural Westlock County Wednesday.

RCMP said they received a call around 8 a.m. reporting a homicide.

Officers arrived to find a 57-year-old male and a 54-year-old female dead. Police said the couple lived together in the home and were in a relationship.

RCMP said while the investigation is still active, they are not looking for any suspects.

The Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit has now taken over the investigation.

