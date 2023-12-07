Menu

Canada

20-year-old dead after workplace fall in Zorra Township, Ontario

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted December 7, 2023 4:41 pm
Click to play video: 'Queen’s University student shares her story on National Day of Mourning for workplace deaths'
Queen’s University student shares her story on National Day of Mourning for workplace deaths
RELATED: Alyssa Grocutt's father passed away in a workplace incident when she was 11 years old, and now, she's dedicating her life to workplace safety – Apr 28, 2023
A 20-year-old from Norwich, Ont., is dead after a workplace incident Thursday morning in Zorra Township, east of London, provincial police said.

The worker sustained injuries from a fall at the workplace on 15th Line just before 10 a.m.

Police and paramedics from Oxford County and firefighters from Thamesford responded to the incident and the victim was airlifted to hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Their name has not been released as of publication.

The Ministry of Labour has been notified, police said.

Police have not provided any information about what kind of workplace the incident occurred, nor did they provide any additional information about the circumstances surrounding the fall.

— More information to come.

