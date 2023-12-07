20-year-old dead after workplace fall in Zorra Township, Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

A 20-year-old from Norwich, Ont., is dead after a workplace incident Thursday morning in Zorra Township, east of London, provincial police said.

The worker sustained injuries from a fall at the workplace on 15th Line just before 10 a.m.

Police and paramedics from Oxford County and firefighters from Thamesford responded to the incident and the victim was airlifted to hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Their name has not been released as of publication.

The Ministry of Labour has been notified, police said.

Police have not provided any information about what kind of workplace the incident occurred, nor did they provide any additional information about the circumstances surrounding the fall.

— More information to come.