Canada

Suspect in stabbing incident arrested, Winnipeg police say

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted December 7, 2023 3:40 pm
The Winnipeg Police Service logo is seen in this undated handout photo. View image in full screen
The Winnipeg Police Service logo is seen in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Winnipeg Police Service
One person is in custody following an investigation by Winnipeg police into a stabbing incident on Main Street.

Officers were called to a business in the 600 block of Main Street on Wednesday at approximately 2:55 p.m. There, they found a 39-year-old man receiving emergency medical care after being stabbed. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

An investigation, according to officials, found that the victim was standing on the sidewalk before being approached by the suspect. Following a verbal confrontation, the suspect produced a sharp-edged weapon and stabbed the victim without provcaation.

The suspect fled before police could arrive.

Police say officers arrested the suspect the next day, at approximately 8:30 a.m., after he was reported to have returned to the same location.

A 37-year-old man faces charges involving aggravated assault and possession of a weapon.

Two arrested following stabbing death of teenager in Manitoba community
