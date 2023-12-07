Suspect in stabbing incident arrested, Winnipeg police say

Send this page to someone via email

One person is in custody following an investigation by Winnipeg police into a stabbing incident on Main Street.

Officers were called to a business in the 600 block of Main Street on Wednesday at approximately 2:55 p.m. There, they found a 39-year-old man receiving emergency medical care after being stabbed. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

An investigation, according to officials, found that the victim was standing on the sidewalk before being approached by the suspect. Following a verbal confrontation, the suspect produced a sharp-edged weapon and stabbed the victim without provcaation.

The suspect fled before police could arrive.

Police say officers arrested the suspect the next day, at approximately 8:30 a.m., after he was reported to have returned to the same location.

Story continues below advertisement

A 37-year-old man faces charges involving aggravated assault and possession of a weapon.