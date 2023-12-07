Quebec police conduct raids tied to organized crime killings that targeted the wrong people

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec police are conducting raids and seizures tied to a series of organized crime-related killings, including the deaths of three people who were mistakenly targeted.

Thursday’s operation, which involves provincial police and Montreal police, is connected with killings in Montreal and its North Shore from the mid-1990s to today.

Police say the raids — in Laval, Mirabel, Rosemère and Notre-Dame-de-l’Île-Perrot — are primarily concerned with the deaths of the three people mistakenly killed.

The victims are Lida Phon, 32, who was killed in a Laval home in August 2012; Domenico Facchini, 37, who was shot dead in a café in Montreal’s St-Leonard borough in December 2012; and Nicolas Lavoie-Cloutier, 18, killed in Terrebonne, Que., in June 2018.

Police say those targeted in the raids are linked to the Italian Mafia, the Hells Angels, and street gangs.

Neither police force would give details on the nature of today’s seizures, but they urged anyone with information to contact them.