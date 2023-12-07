Winnipeg suspect charged after man stabbed during store robbery

Send this page to someone via email

A 52-year-old suspect is in custody after a man was stabbed during a commercial robbery Wednesday afternoon, Winnipeg police say.

Officers were called to a store in the 200 block of Portage Avenue around 12:20 p.m., where they found the victim, a 23-year-old loss prevention officer, with a serious upper-body injury. The man was taken to hospital in stable condition.

With the help of members of the public, police tracked a suspect to the intersection of Main Street and the Disraeli Freeway and arrested him. They also seized a weapon that had been discarded during the chase.

The man has been charged with robbery, assault with a weapon and failing to comply with release conditions.