Crime

2 Durham boys arrested after stolen vehicle found near Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 7, 2023 11:22 am
Two Durham boys face theft charges after police located a stolen vehicle just south of Peterborough, Ont., on Wednesday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 10:30 a.m., officers were called to a wooded area near Highway 115 and Highway 7A in Cavan-Monaghan Township for reports of an abandoned vehicle.

Police determined the vehicle was reported stolen on Tuesday.

On arrival, officers were informed two people were seen fleeing the area on foot. Police deployed police service dog Gryphon and conducted a kilometre-long track as part of a ground search which also included assistance from OPP

Police located two boys on a nearby farm and arrested them.

A 12-year-old from Oshawa, Ont., and a 16-year-old from Pickering, Ont., were each charged with theft of a motor vehicle and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

The 12-year-old was also charged with two counts of failure to comply with a release order to remain in his residence at all times and not to operate or have care and control of a motor vehicle.

He made a court appearance in Peterborough later Wednesday and was remanded in custody with another court appearance scheduled on Thursday.

The 16-year-old was also charged with failure to comply with a sentence to not possess any weapons.

He was released on an undertaking and will appear in court on Dec. 18.

