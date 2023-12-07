Menu

Canada

Quebec provincial police don colourful pants as contract talks stall

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 7, 2023 10:57 am
Provincial police begin pressure tactics
Quebec provincial police are the latest union to begin pressure tactics as negotiations with the government stall. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines has the story.
Police officers from the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) will wear camouflage pants or jeans during their working hours starting Thursday, as they remain dissatisfied with the progress in contract negotiations with the provincial government.

The 5,700 members of the Association des policières et policiers provinciaux du Québec (APPQ) rejected by nearly 60 per cent in September the agreement in principle that had been reached with the Treasury Board. This provided for salary increases of 21 per cent over five years.

In a press release issued in French, the union indicated that it met with the employer on Oct. 13 to inform it of its “necessary demands for a new agreement in principle.”

The union said the response it received on Wednesday was not satisfactory.

“During this meeting, the government was not able to demonstrate to us its desire to reach an agreement by improving the first one that was refused by the members,” the union said.

“The requests made by the APPQ, following the rejection of the first agreement in principle, remain without a favourable response for the moment,” said Jacques Painchaud, president of the APPQ.

Trending Now

“Given the situation, we unfortunately have no other choice than to resort to a means of visibility which carries a message of dissatisfaction.”

Wearing colourful pants is a pressure tactic that has often been used by police officers during contract negotiations.

In 2017, the provincial government led by the Liberals at the time passed a law to ban the tactic. It was overturned by the Superior Court last summer.

The collective agreement for SQ police officers expired on March 31, 2022.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

