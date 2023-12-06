Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebecers evacuated over fears of dike breach won’t be able to return before Dec. 17

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 6, 2023 5:54 pm
A view of the Morier dike is seen near the town of Chute-Saint-Philippe, Que., in an undated handout photo. View image in full screen
A view of the Morier dike is seen near the town of Chute-Saint-Philippe, Que., in an undated handout photo. HO-Ministère de l'Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs/The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Residents forced from their homes in Quebec’s Laurentians region over fears a dike could burst and unleash a torrent of water won’t be able to return for another 11 days.

Officials told a briefing Wednesday that an inspection of the Morier dike northwest of Montreal shows no deterioration since signs of erosion were detected on the weekend.

Martin Ferland, an Environment Department engineer, says work to build a berm to stabilize the dike will begin on Saturday but the evacuation order will be maintained until Dec. 17

The provincially owned dike was built in 1954 and has the capacity to retain 382 million cubic metres of water, the equivalent of more than 100,000 Olympic-size swimming pools.

In the event of a breach, homes and roads located downstream could be damaged by flooding or landslides.

Story continues below advertisement

Authorities also revised upwards the number of people who are currently evacuated in the municipalities of Chute-St-Philippe and Lac-des-Écorces to 1,900 and said the vast majority of them are staying with family and friends.

Click to play video: 'St. Adolphe declares state of emergency'
St. Adolphe declares state of emergency
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices