Crime

Off-duty officer seriously injured after intervening in daytime theft at Toronto store: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 6, 2023 2:20 pm
Police tape is seen outside of a Best Buy around Progress Avenue and the ramp from Highway 401 East on Wednesday. View image in full screen
Police tape is seen outside of a Best Buy around Progress Avenue and the ramp from Highway 401 East on Wednesday. Phil Pang / Global News
An off-duty officer has serious injuries after intervening while three suspects stole from a store in Toronto’s east end Wednesday morning, police say.

Toronto police said it happened shortly before 11:30 a.m. around Progress Avenue and the ramp from Highway 401 East, which is near Brimley Road.

Police said three suspects were stealing from a store, an off-duty officer intervened and the officer was assaulted with a weapon.

The suspects fled the scene in a grey Toyota Sienna minivan, police said.

The officer was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

