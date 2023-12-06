Off-duty officer seriously injured after intervening in daytime theft at Toronto store: police

Send this page to someone via email

An off-duty officer has serious injuries after intervening while three suspects stole from a store in Toronto’s east end Wednesday morning, police say.

Toronto police said it happened shortly before 11:30 a.m. around Progress Avenue and the ramp from Highway 401 East, which is near Brimley Road.

Police said three suspects were stealing from a store, an off-duty officer intervened and the officer was assaulted with a weapon.

The suspects fled the scene in a grey Toyota Sienna minivan, police said.

The officer was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

ASSAULT: (UPDATE)

Progress Ave & 401 E ramp

Suspect Descriptions:

1- male, 6’, medium build, wrg black pants & boots

2- male, wrg black mask, blue jeans, black hoodie

3 – male, wrg grey cargo pants, camo jacket

– fled in a Toyota Sienna minivan, grey#GO2808105

^sc — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) December 6, 2023