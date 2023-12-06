Off-duty officer seriously injured after intervening in daytime theft at Toronto store: police

An off-duty officer has serious injuries after intervening while three suspects stole from a store in Toronto’s east end Wednesday morning, police say.
Toronto police said it happened shortly before 11:30 a.m. around Progress Avenue and the ramp from Highway 401 East, which is near Brimley Road.
Police said three suspects were stealing from a store, an off-duty officer intervened and the officer was assaulted with a weapon.
The suspects fled the scene in a grey Toyota Sienna minivan, police said.
The officer was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
