Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 900 CHML

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Students, supporters hold pro-Palestinian rally in front of Hamilton school

By Dave Woodard Global News
Posted December 6, 2023 2:16 pm
Dozens of students take part in protest at Westdale Secondary. View image in full screen
Dozens of students take part in protest at Westdale Secondary. CHML Staff
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Chants of “Cease Fire” and “Free Palestine” echoed in front of Hamilton’s Westdale Secondary School on Wednesday morning.

Close to 100 students and supporters marched around the building in the west end before breaking up about an hour later.

Some students were waving Palestinian flags, while others held signs.

One supporter who didn’t wish to be named said that they were there in support of the student-led rally.

“I’m a Hamiltonian and this is our community. This is where we should be able to vocalize ourselves and practise our freedom of speech.”

The students marched along the sidewalk before stopping in front of the building on Main Street West and shouting slogans before students went back to their classes.

Trending Now

The supporter said the purpose of the march was to get politicians to call for a cease-fire in the Middle East where the Israel-Hamas conflict continues.

Story continues below advertisement

“I feel like people in power need to be aware of what the people want and should listen to us and not ignore us.”

Hamilton Centre MPP Sarah Jama was also in attendance at the rally but declined the opportunity to speak, saying she was there to support the students.

More on Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices