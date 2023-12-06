Students, supporters hold pro-Palestinian rally in front of Hamilton school

Send this page to someone via email

Chants of “Cease Fire” and “Free Palestine” echoed in front of Hamilton’s Westdale Secondary School on Wednesday morning.

Close to 100 students and supporters marched around the building in the west end before breaking up about an hour later.

Some students were waving Palestinian flags, while others held signs.

One supporter who didn’t wish to be named said that they were there in support of the student-led rally.

“I’m a Hamiltonian and this is our community. This is where we should be able to vocalize ourselves and practise our freedom of speech.”

The students marched along the sidewalk before stopping in front of the building on Main Street West and shouting slogans before students went back to their classes.

The supporter said the purpose of the march was to get politicians to call for a cease-fire in the Middle East where the Israel-Hamas conflict continues.

“I feel like people in power need to be aware of what the people want and should listen to us and not ignore us.”

Hamilton Centre MPP Sarah Jama was also in attendance at the rally but declined the opportunity to speak, saying she was there to support the students.