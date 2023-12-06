Menu

Crime

Two more arrested following stabbing death of teen in Manitoba

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted December 6, 2023 12:30 pm
RCMP Norway House detachment. Four people now face charges in the death of a 15-year-old boy in the community of Kinosao Sipi. View image in full screen
RCMP Norway House detachment. Four people now face charges in the death of a 15-year-old boy in the community of Kinosao Sipi. RCMP
Manitoba RCMP arrested two more people in connection with the stabbing death of a teenager.

Officers with the Norway House RCMP detachment were called to a residence in the community of Kinosao Sipi last Saturday to investigate a stabbing. They found a 15-year-old boy with injuries who was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Two people were arrested on Sunday: Cody Jeffrey Monias, 38, and a 14-year-old were detained in custody, facing second-degree murder charges.

On Wednesday, officers arrested Dale Martin Chubb, 42, and Dennis Walker, 32. They face similar charges.

The investigation is ongoing.

