Police investigate after Pride flags stolen from homes in Ayr

Waterloo regional police say an investigation is underway after two Pride flags were stolen from homes in North Dumfries, Ont.
They say they were contacted on Monday at around 8:30 a.m. after it was discovered that the Pride flags were missing from homes on Hilltop Drive and Hunt Street in Ayr.
Police say they are treating the disappearance of the Pride flags as being “hate-motivated.”
Trending Now
They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
More on Crime
- McDonald’s employee in Ontario bitten by customer’s dog while bringing food to car
- Only 11% of human trafficking cases result in guilty decision: StatCan
- Canadian entrepreneur Daniel Langlois and partner found dead in Caribbean
- Dangerous offenders like Paul Bernardo warrant tougher transfer rules: lawyer
Comments