Crime

Police investigate after Pride flags stolen from homes in Ayr

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 6, 2023 11:41 am
A Pride flag. View image in full screen
A Pride flag. Getty images
Waterloo regional police say an investigation is underway after two Pride flags were stolen from homes in North Dumfries, Ont.

They say they were contacted on Monday at around 8:30 a.m. after it was discovered that the Pride flags were missing from homes on Hilltop Drive and Hunt Street in Ayr.

Police say they are treating the disappearance of the Pride flags as being “hate-motivated.”

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

