Saskatoon residents raise concerns over proposed Avenue C bike lanes

Bike lanes are a highly debated topic in Saskatoon and that debate was on display at Tuesday’s transportation committee meeting.

A report was brought forward from WSP Canada Inc. to see more active transportation infrastructure in the city along Avenue C North.

The project was broken down into several parts and would see a range of improvements around bike lanes, sidewalks and intersections along Avenue C North from Spadina Crescent to 45th Street West, with a price tag of $8.8 million.

Jay Magus, director of transportation for the City of Saskatoon, said the project wasn’t looking for money from the city, just approval from city council, adding that other funding sources would be pursued if given the green light.

Mike Lee, owner of First Choice Flooring along Avenue C North, said while he supports a transition to bike lanes across the city, the project should stop before 38th and 39th streets due to the large trucks and semis supplying businesses in the area.

“The intersection at Avenue C and Circle Drive grapples with an overwhelming level of traffic. Adding cyclists and pedestrians into this high-volume area poses risk that extend beyond mere congestion,” Lee said.

He suggested finding other alternative means to address the congestion in the area.

Mike Winter, president of Walking Safe Saskatoon, submitted a letter in support of the changes, but highlighted some key concerns.

He said a reduction in speed along Avenue C was crucial, the crossing at 33rd Street was potentially dangerous for pedestrians and cyclists, and the industrial area north of Avenue C was dangerous and required careful attention.

Jennifer Giocoli, co-owner of Precision Auto Body, brought up concerns she saw in the report, saying that acquiring the land needed for the project wasn’t taken into consideration.

“What will this add to this costly project?” Giocoli said.

She was worried that this was already on track to becoming an overbudget project in the city, adding that more money would also need to go toward snow removal on these proposed paths.

Giocoli said Saskatoon was facing several increased costs and inflationary pressures, calling this project a want, and not a need.

Keith Moen, North Saskatoon Business Association’s (NSBA) executive director, said there were three main concerns around this project: safety, cost and impact on businesses.

He said the intersection at Avenue C and Circle Drive is one of the top five intersections in the city for vehicle collisions.

“It is the runaway winner for the most treacherous intersection in Saskatoon,” Moen said.

He said there is only one taxpayer and that the money for this project will come from the taxpayer one way or another.

Coun. David Kirton moved to have the report be presented to city council and allow stakeholders to speak on the matter, which passed. It was added to the agenda on Dec. 20.