2 pedestrians injured in Toronto after crash involving OPP vehicle

Toronto Police say two pedestrians have been injured after a collision involving an OPP vehicle on Tuesday night.

Police said the crash happened at around 11 p.m. near Keele Street and Falstaff Avenue.

It is unclear what led up to the crash but police said two pedestrians were struck and taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Toronto police said it is acting as investigative support but the investigation into what happened is between the Ontario Provincial Police and the Special Investigations Unit — who investigates the conduct of officers when there is serious injury.

Roads in the area have since reopened on Wednesday morning.

More to come.

COLLISION:

Keele St & Falstaff Ave

-reports of a collision

-one vehicle did not remain o/s

-3 people injured

-police o/s with OPP

-3 people transported to hospital

-ongoing investigation

ROAD CLOSURES

-401 s/b ramp to Keele St#GO2804395

^av — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) December 6, 2023