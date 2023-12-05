Menu

World

2 Canadians dead in Antigua, Global Affairs Canada says

By Dylan Robertson The Canadian Press
Posted December 5, 2023 9:32 pm
A person holds a flag of Antigua and Barbuda near Truth or Consequences, N.M., Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. Two Canadians have died in Antigua, according to Global Affairs Canada. The department has not provided more information about the deaths that occurred in the Caribbean nation, citing privacy considerations.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Andrés Leighton. View image in full screen
Global Affairs Canada says two Canadians have died in Antigua.

The department has not provided more information about the deaths on the Caribbean island, citing privacy considerations, but it says consular officials are providing assistance and are in contact with local authorities to get more information.

Local media outlets are reporting that a Canadian woman and child died in rough waters last week.

The Canadian Press and Global News have not independently verified the reports.

The Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force said in a press release that a 911 call came in on Nov. 30 at around 6:45 a.m. about a woman and child entering the water at a rock formation locally known as Devil’s Bridge.

The release said members of the force had to navigate choppy waters before locating the bodies of both people, as well as a “visibly distraught” man who survived.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

