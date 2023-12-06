Ontario’s auditor general to release reports into health care, driving tests

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s auditor general will unveil a series of audits on Wednesday morning, including probes looking into the Ontario Science Centre, health care and driving tests.

The annual series of value-for-money audits will be tabled and made public around 10:30 a.m. in the legislature.

The reports are part of a process that takes place every year to probe various tax-payer-funded organizations and operations.

The auditor general has wide-ranging power to access documents throughout government as part of their reporting process.

The audit topics for 2023 include how permits, inspections and enforcement work in the gravel and aggregate industry, how driving tests are administered in the province and a range of health-care audits.

One audit in particular will delve into how emergency departments triage, assess and deliver care in the province. Another will consider northern hospitals and yet another will examine how Public Health Ontario operates.

The province’s acting auditor general — who has been in place since former auditor general Bonnie Lysyk’s term expired — will take questions on the reports around 11:30 a.m.

The previous auditor general created waves during the summer when she tabled her investigation into the Ford government’s Greenbelt land swap.

That report found “preferential treatment” for developers and suggested the land removed from the Greenbelt to allow for homebuilding had increased in value by roughly $8.3 billion.