Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Southern Sask. community receives $550,000 to pursue alternative uses for coal

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted December 5, 2023 6:20 pm
The power plant in Coronach Saskatchewan is set to close down in 2030. View image in full screen
The power plant in Coronach Saskatchewan is set to close down in 2030. Andrew Benson / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Half a million dollars in funding has been announced for the town of Coronach and the rural municipality of Hart Butte to support new coal-based opportunities.

The $550,000 will be used to advance research into char production and utilization, in partnership with the University of Regina.

The funding comes at a time when provinces across Canada are expected to phase out coal by 2030.

“As a result of the federal government’s decision to decommission all coal power stations, the Government of Saskatchewan is committed to helping the areas of the province that will be most impacted by the closure of coal plants, and that’s exactly what this funding will do,” Agriculture Minister David Marit said.

Current federal regulations require all coal-fired power stations to be decommissioned after 50 years of operation, or to close by 2030, whichever comes first. The impacts will be felt across southern Saskatchewan, where three power stations, two mines and hundreds of jobs are located.

Story continues below advertisement

A pilot project by Videre Energy will focus on taking lignite coal and converting it to low greenhouse gas emission products that can be used in energy and agriculture.

The two communities receiving funding are members of South Saskatchewan Ready, an economic alliance of nine rural communities and municipalities in south-central Saskatchewan.

Trending Now

South Saskatchewan Ready has identified Videre Energy’s pilot project as a priority coal transition economic driver for the area.

“The technology presented by Videre Energy will take lignite coal and convert it to low greenhouse gas emission products that can support the energy and agriculture sectors,” the province said in a press release.

“The Videre lignite demonstration plant represents a way forward with the potential to mitigate the negative economic impacts of the federal mandate to close the Poplar River Power Station in 2030,” Coronach Mayor Calvin Martin said.

The government of Saskatchewan invested $10 million into Estevan and Coronach in 2020 to aid their transitions away from coal-based industries.

More on Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices